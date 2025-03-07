Founder of Siberia’s Infamous ‘Stalin Center’ Arrested on Fraud Charges

Authorities in Russia’s Altai region arrested the founder of a Siberian cultural center dedicated to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin on suspicion of fraud, state media reported Friday.

Sergei Matasov, who leads the regional chapter of the Communists of Russia party in the Altai legislative assembly, is accused of falsely employing two relatives between 2021 and 2025 and pocketing their salaries. The Communists of Russia party is distinct from the larger Communist Party of the Russian Federation.

Authorities estimate the damages at 3.25 million rubles ($35,800). Matasov faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of large-scale fraud.

Police footage published by the state-run TASS news agency showed plainclothes officers and masked security agents escorting Matasov from his office into a law enforcement building.