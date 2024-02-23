Russia Charges Crimean Tatar Activist Over Facebook Posts

Moscow-installed authorities in annexed Crimea have charged Crimean Tatar activist and citizen journalist Lutfiye Zudiyeva with “misue of freedom of mass media,” the advocacy group Crimean Solidarity said Thursday.

Several masked agents were filmed escorting Zudiyeva from her home in Dzhankoi, a town located in the north of the Crimean penninsula.

“In a few days, I will face trial,” the activist later wrote on X (formerly Twitter).