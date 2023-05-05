Russia Restores Rail Traffic on Controversial Crimean Bridge

Russia on Friday announced the full restoration of rail traffic on the controversial Crimean Bridge, which had been closed and under repair since it was badly damaged in an explosion in October.

“We managed to finish this work in just seven months. During normal times, it would certainly take over a year, and maybe even around two or three,” Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said.

Moscow has always blamed Kyiv for the attack on the bridge, which links the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia. Kyiv has denied any involvement in the attack, however.