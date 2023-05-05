Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Restores Rail Traffic on Controversial Crimean Bridge

Updated:
Trains crossing the Crimean Bridge. government.ru

Russia on Friday announced the full restoration of rail traffic on the controversial Crimean Bridge, which had been closed and under repair since it was badly damaged in an explosion in October.

“We managed to finish this work in just seven months. During normal times, it would certainly take over a year, and maybe even around two or three,” Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said. 

Moscow has always blamed Kyiv for the attack on the bridge, which links the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia. Kyiv has denied any involvement in the attack, however.

Khusnullin said the speedy repairs, during which construction crews reportedly worked around the clock, allowed the rail tracks to open ahead of schedule. 

Russian authorities fully restored road traffic on the bridge in February, an announcement that coincided with the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

The bridge — which cost $3.7 billion to build and was personally inaugurated by Putin in 2018 —  is a vital link for supplying military equipment to Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Read more about: Crimea , Railroad

Read more

Turn off the tap

Crimea’s Capital Faces Water Shortage, Plans Daily Shutoffs

If the city’s water consumption doesn’t change, Simferopol’s water supply will only last 90 to 100 days, officials said.
new round

U.S. Issues Fresh Sanctions Over Russian-Annexed Crimea

The sanctions follow action taken on Tuesday by the European Union, which blacklisted seven of the same people.
Crossing borders

Crimea Plans First Direct International Flights, Lawmaker Says

The Simferopol-Yerevan route would mark the first international flight to Crimea since Moscow seized it from Ukraine in 2014.
what's in a name

‘We Don’t Call It Annexation,’ Kazakh Leader Says of Crimea

The comments appeared to address concerns that Moscow could seize parts of Kazakhstan with a sizable ethnic Russian minority.