Memorial Designates Bashkir Activist Alsynov ‘Political Prisoner’

A prominent Bashkir activist whose imprisonment earlier this year sparked mass protests was designated a political prisoner by the Russian rights group Memorial on Wednesday.

Fayil Alsynov was sentenced to four years in a penal colony in January on charges of “inciting interethnic hatred.” However, many observers believe he was targeted for campaigning against illegal gold mining in his native republic of Bashkortostan.

Memorial described the case against the activist as “blatant political prosecution,” adding that Alysonv enjoys “the strong backing from the public” in Bashkorostan.

“The high level of support for Fail Alsynov is evidenced by the mass demonstrations… [after] his sentencing, which attracted several thousand people,” the rights group said.