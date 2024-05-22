Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Memorial Designates Bashkir Activist Alsynov ‘Political Prisoner’

Fail Alsynov. SOTA / AFP

A prominent Bashkir activist whose imprisonment earlier this year sparked mass protests was designated a political prisoner by the Russian rights group Memorial on Wednesday.

Fayil Alsynov was sentenced to four years in a penal colony in January on charges of “inciting interethnic hatred.” However, many observers believe he was targeted for campaigning against illegal gold mining in his native republic of Bashkortostan.

Memorial described the case against the activist as “blatant political prosecution,” adding that Alysonv enjoys “the strong backing from the public” in Bashkorostan.

“The high level of support for Fail Alsynov is evidenced by the mass demonstrations… [after] his sentencing, which attracted several thousand people,” the rights group said.

During his trial, authorities claimed Alsynov “negatively assessed” migrant workers from the North Caucasus and Central Asia and “violated” their “human dignity” by referring to them as “black people” in a speech he gave last year.

Alsynov denied the accusations and insisted his words were “gravely mistranslated” from his native Bashkir language by a government-affiliated linguistic expert. 

“Fail Alsynov’s public speech… was devoted to the worsening environmental situation in the Baymaksky district of Bashkortostan, caused by the ongoing exploration and mining of minerals there,” Memorial said.

Thousands gathered outside the court in the southeastern town of Baymak when the initial verdict in Alsynov’s case was handed down in January. Riot police used smoke grenades, tear gas and batons to disperse the crowds.

The January rallies in support of the Bashkir activist, which were some of the largest in Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, have been followed by sweeping repressions against those who participated in them.

Read more about: Bashkortostan , Memorial , Activism , Political prisoner

… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

ongoing appeal

Veteran Rights Activist Orlov Transferred Before Prison Sentence Begins

Oleg Orlov’s wife had requested that her husband not be transferred to a new detention facility until his sentence began due to his poor health.
2 Min read
'irreversible consequences'

Concerns Grow for Jailed Veteran Rights Campaigner Orlov

The rights group Memorial said Oleg Orlov was losing his hearing and had become unwell due to "inhumane treatment."
1 Min read
anti-war views

Jailed Human Rights Activist Orlov Offered to Fight in Ukraine

Memorial said Orlov was moved to a Moscow detention facility, where he was “almost immediately” offered to sign a military contract.
1 Min read
'turn to our roots'

Political Prisoners in Russia Stage One-Day Solidarity Hunger Strike

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and other political prisoners called on those who support them to join the protest and refuse to eat.
2 Min read