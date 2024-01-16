Russian Police Detain Allies of Bashkir Activist Awaiting Court Sentence – Reports

Law enforcement agents in central Russia's republic of Bashkortostan have detained several allies of activist Fayil Alsynov, who stands trial this week on charges of inciting ethnic hatred, according to the local Telegram channel.

The detentions come amid unconfirmed reports that the Kremlin may have authorized regional law enforcement agencies to “use force” against protesters.

Thousands gathered in the town of Baymak on Monday to support Alsynov, who is accused of inciting ethnic hatred against migrant workers at a rally last year.

A Baymak court was scheduled to issue a verdict against the activist on Monday but postponed the ruling until Wednesday amid the protests.