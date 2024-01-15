Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Protesters Brave Cold Weather in Russia's Bashkortostan to Demand Activist's Release

Protesters in the Bashkir town of Baymak. screen grab / Telegram

Thousands of protesters in central Russia's republic of Bashkortostan braved freezing temperatures on Monday as they called for the release of an activist who is standing trial on charges of inciting ethnic hatred.

Authorities accuse Fayil Alsynov of inciting ethnic hatred against migrant workers when he spoke at a rally in April 2023, referring to them as "black people." 

Alsynov denies the accusations, saying his speech was mistranslated from his native language of Bashkir, in which the expression "black mean" means "simple folk," according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Free Liberty (RFE/RL).  

According to the local Telegram channel Kushtau Bayram, up to 5,000 people gathered near a courthouse in the Bashkir town of Baymak to support Alsynov.

In videos shared online, protesters could be heard chanting “freedom.”

Protesters called for Alsynov’s release and the resignation of Bashkortostan’s Governor Radyi Khabirov.

The investigative news outlet Agentstvo described Monday's demonstration as one of the largest since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which has coincided with a sweeping crackdown on dissent.

Amid the growing crowds, the Baymak court postponed its ruling against Alsynov until Wednesday. 

Prosecutors have requested a four-year sentence for the activist.

Alsynov was among a group of activists who in 2020 protested against limestone mining on a “sacred” hill in Bashkortostan called Kushtau. Authorities suspended the mining operation there following clashes between activists and security personnel. 

Read more about: Bashkortostan , Protests

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

100 Days

In Graphs: How Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine Impacted Russia

From attacks on local enlistment offices to the deaths of thousands of soldiers, here is how Russia has changed in 100 days of war.
Russia Protests

Russia Police Violence in Spotlight After 3,500 Protesters Detained

It was the largest number of detentions at opposition rallies in the history of modern Russia.
Protests in Khabarovsk

Jailed Russian Governor Asks Supporters to Stop Protests – Lawyer

Protests have erupted nearly every day in the Khabarovsk region and another huge rally has been called for Saturday.
opposition rally

Moscow Opposition Rallies for Fair Elections, 39 Detained

Hundreds of protesters rallied in Moscow on Sunday to demand fair elections.