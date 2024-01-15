Protesters Brave Cold Weather in Russia's Bashkortostan to Demand Activist's Release

Thousands of protesters in central Russia's republic of Bashkortostan braved freezing temperatures on Monday as they called for the release of an activist who is standing trial on charges of inciting ethnic hatred.

Authorities accuse Fayil Alsynov of inciting ethnic hatred against migrant workers when he spoke at a rally in April 2023, referring to them as "black people."

Alsynov denies the accusations, saying his speech was mistranslated from his native language of Bashkir, in which the expression "black mean" means "simple folk," according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Free Liberty (RFE/RL).

According to the local Telegram channel Kushtau Bayram, up to 5,000 people gathered near a courthouse in the Bashkir town of Baymak to support Alsynov.

In videos shared online, protesters could be heard chanting “freedom.”