Russian Singer Detained in St. Petersburg After Nude Performance Goes Viral

Police in St. Petersburg have detained a Russian singer after he was filmed performing on stage wearing only a sock on his genitals, the local news website Fontanka reported Tuesday.
Maxim Moiseyev (real name Maxim Tesli) was detained Monday night by law enforcement agents at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and charged with petty hooliganism, according to Fontanka.
The outlet said Tesli was planning to leave Russia amid growing calls for his arrest after a video of him performing on stage with only a sock on his genitals went viral.
Pro-Kremlin activist Vitaly Borodin said Sunday he would contact authorities about the video and hoped criminal charges would be pressed against the singer.
Borodin accused Tesli of spreading “LGBT propaganda.”
Yekaterina Mizulina, head of the Kremlin-aligned Safe Internet League, said the singer mimicked Russian rapper Vacio, who attended a “nearly naked” party last month wearing only a sock on his genitals.
A Moscow court fined and jailed the rapper for 15 days in late December after finding him guilty of petty hooliganism and spreading “gay propaganda.”
Vacio was supposed to be released on Friday, however, he was arrested for a second time on hooliganism charges and ordered to spend 10 more days in detention.