In Photos: Russia Shows Off Captured Western Military Hardware at Moscow Expo
Visitors on Wednesday flocked to the opening of a month-long exhibition of Western military equipment captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.
The showcase, which is located at a World War II memorial park in Moscow, features 32 pieces of heavy equipment, including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams tank, a German-made Leopard 2A6 tank, a U.S.-made Bradley armored fighting vehicle, as well as other hardware.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the exhibition “a brilliant idea,” adding that people “must see the destroyed equipment.”
Here’s a look at the showcase:
MT
MT
Sergei Bulkin/TASS
MT
MT
Sergei Bulkin/TASS
MT
MT
Russian Defense Ministry
MT
Sergei Bulkin/TASS
Russian Defense Ministry