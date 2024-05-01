In Photos: Russia Shows Off Captured Western Military Hardware at Moscow Expo

Visitors on Wednesday flocked to the opening of a month-long exhibition of Western military equipment captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.



The showcase, which is located at a World War II memorial park in Moscow, features 32 pieces of heavy equipment, including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams tank, a German-made Leopard 2A6 tank, a U.S.-made Bradley armored fighting vehicle, as well as other hardware.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the exhibition “a brilliant idea,” adding that people “must see the destroyed equipment.”



Here’s a look at the showcase:

