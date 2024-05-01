Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Russia Shows Off Captured Western Military Hardware at Moscow Expo

Visitors on Wednesday flocked to the opening of a month-long exhibition of Western military equipment captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The showcase, which is located at a World War II memorial park in Moscow, features 32 pieces of heavy equipment, including a U.S.-made M1 Abrams tank, a German-made Leopard 2A6 tank, a U.S.-made Bradley armored fighting vehicle, as well as other hardware.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the exhibition “a brilliant idea,” adding that people “must see the destroyed equipment.”

Here’s a look at the showcase:
MT
Visitors at the Moscow exhibition of Western military hardware captured in Ukraine.
MT
A U.S.-made M1 Abrams battle tank at the Moscow expo.
Sergei Bulkin/TASS
Russian soldiers stand beside a captured armored personnel carrier.
MT
A sign that reads: “Our victory is inevitable.”
MT
A row of captured military trucks, including a U.S.-made Humvee.
Sergei Bulkin/TASS
A visitor at the Moscow exhibition brought their dog dressed in a Soviet military uniform.
MT
A poster of Russian soldiers that reads: “Our defenders.”
MT
A British-made HUSKY armored vehicle with shrapnel damage on the front windshield.
Russian Defense Ministry
An armored personnel carrier displayed at the Moscow exhibition.
MT
A Turkish-made military truck captured in Ukraine.
Sergei Bulkin/TASS
Exhibition visitors gather in front of captured military trucks.
Russian Defense Ministry
Read more about: Ukraine war , Weapons

More image galleries

Ukraine War

In Photos: Ukraine's Mariupol After 2 Years of Russian Occupation

The Ukrainian port city was all but destroyed in a harrowing Russian siege at the outset of the Kremlin's invasion.
1 Min read
under water

In Photos: Orenburg Flooding Peaks as 'Colossal' Waters Rise in Neighboring Regions

As of Monday, around 40,000 homes in 193 Russian cities and towns have been submerged, while tens of thousands of people have been evacuated.
1 Min read
hybrid invasion

In Photos: 10 Years Ago, the War in Donbas Began

Shortly after the annexation of Crimea, a group of fighters led by Russian military commander Igor Girkin joined pro-Russian separatist forces in the Donetsk...
1 Min read
URAZA BAYRAM

In Photos: 180K Muslims Celebrate End of Ramadan in Moscow

The festival of Eid Al-Fitr, or “Uraza Bayram,” marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Islam.
1 Min read