Japan Tobacco Adjusts Supply Chains to Keep Russian Business, CEO Says

The cigarette maker Japan Tobacco has adjusted its supply chains to comply with Western sanctions against Moscow and keep its business operating in the lucrative Russian market, the company’s CEO Masamichi Terabatake told the Financial Times.

“We are making various efforts to ensure a sort of a ring-fence, by sending things from Turkey, for example, since there are countries that cannot do trade with Russia,” Terabatake was quoted as saying.

“There are various things we need to be careful of from sanctions — what kind of people can be involved or not in decision-making, excluding people from unfriendly countries for Russia’s management... to putting people unrelated to sanctions in places such as Hong Kong,” he added. “But otherwise, it’s business as usual.”

The changes, which include moving key personnel to Hong Kong and routing some business through Turkey, took around a year to complete, Terabatake said.

Japan Tobacco, which produces Winston, Camel and domestic Russian brands, originally said it would consider selling its Russian business in response to the war in Ukraine. Instead, the company suspended investment and marketing activities in Russia but decided to keep four factories and more than 4,000 employees at its Russia unit.