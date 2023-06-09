Western Companies Net $13Bln in Profits After Remaining in Russia

One hundred of the biggest Western companies still operating in Russia posted net profits totaling 1.1 trillion rubles ($13.3 billion) in 2022, the exiled independent Russian news website Novaya Gazeta Europe reported Thursday.

The results, based on the financial statements of Russian-registered legal entities that are fully or partially foreign-owned, mark a 54% increase from 2021.

Researchers from Ukraine estimate that more than 1,300 Western companies continue operating in Russia, with more than 700 suspending operations and 241 fully exiting the country.