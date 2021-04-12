Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Firefighter Killed in Massive Blaze at Historic St. Petersburg Factory

Updated:
The Nevskaya Manufaktura building, listed as a site of historic value, is now on the brink of collapse. Emergency Situations Ministry

A historic St. Petersburg factory building has caught fire and is on the brink of collapse, with at least one firefighter dead and two others gravely injured, state media reported Monday.

The six-story Nevskaya Manufaktura building, located on the right bank of the Neva River in Russia’s second city, was engulfed in flames around 12:30 p.m. local time and has since spread across all six stories.

Interfax reported that a missing rescue worker has been found dead. 

RIA Novosti identified him as a firefighting unit commander and added that two others have been hospitalized with third-degree burns on up to 50% of their bodies.

The St. Petersburg-based 78.ru news site reported, citing emergency sources, that a local worker has also died in the blaze.

At least 40 people were evacuated from the building and emergency crews have been bolstered to 300 people and 70 pieces of equipment, including one Kamov Ka-32 helicopter.

RIA Novosti reported that firefighters have been evacuated from the building due to risk of collapse.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Investigative authorities said they have launched an inquiry.

The Nevskaya Manufaktura fabrics manufacturer was founded by English merchant James Thornton in 1841, then nationalized by Soviet Russia and renamed in 1922.

St. Petersburg authorities in 2001 added the building to its list of newly identified sites of historic, scientific, artistic and other cultural value.

Read more about: St. Petersburg

Read more

MASS VIOLATIONS

St. Petersburg Authorities Paid Local Athletes to Beat and Threaten Election Observers – Meduza

St. Petersburg's local elections this month drew national attention for widespread violations and irregularities.
Free flight

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport Eyes Opening Up to Foreign Budget Airlines

The airport wants to boost its annual traffic to 35 million passengers by 2025. 
weekend profile

St. Petersburg’s New Governor, Undeterred by Charges of Vote Fraud, Promises Moscow-Style Revival

Critics say Alexander Beglov is a Kremlin appointee unfit for the northern capital.
Anti-migrant crime

St. Petersburg Authorities Probe Stabbing of Uzbek Migrant as Hate Crime

Photographs showed one of the detained suspects wearing tattoos of Nazi symbols.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.