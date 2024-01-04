Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Warplane in Ural Mountains

Video of the Russian Su-34 being set on fire. screen grab / Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence said Thursday it had destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber deep inside Russian territory.

Video published on the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s YouTube channel showed an unidentified person setting fire to the warplane while giving a “sign of the horns” hand gesture.

The video was said to have been shot at the Shagol military airfield in the city of Chelyabinsk, some 1,800 kilometers east of Moscow.

The GUR said on the Telegram messaging app that the aircraft was a Russian Su-34 tactical bomber.

Citing anonymous Ukrainian law enforcement sources, Ukraine’s Suspilne broadcaster reported that the overnight arson attack was part of a GUR “special operation.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on Ukraine's claims or the video.

According to the Dutch open-source intelligence project Oryx, which documents Russian military equipment losses in Ukraine, at least 21 Russian Su-34s have been damaged or destroyed since Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

Read more about: Chelyabinsk , Ukraine war , Sabotage

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

suspected sabotage

'Explosive Device' Derails Second Russian Freight Train Near Ukraine

The derailment is the second to occur in the Bryansk region this week, as Russia braces itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
1 Min read
Bryansk Derailment

Russian Freight Train Derails After Hitting 'Explosive Device'

A freight train derailed Monday in the western Russian region of Bryansk after an "explosive device" detonated, the local governor said. 
2 Min read
internal enemies

Russia Accuses Ukraine, West of Recruiting Youth for 'Sabotage'

Moscow has cracked down on criticism of the war, with a growing number of treason cases and long prison sentences for social media dissent. 
2 Min read
Burying the dead

Hundreds Turn Out to Mourn Ukrainian Saboteurs Killed in Russia

Hundreds of mourners packed a Kyiv church on Tuesday for the funeral of Ukrainian saboteurs killed on a mission in Russia.

2 Min read