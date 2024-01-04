Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Warplane in Ural Mountains

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence said Thursday it had destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber deep inside Russian territory.

Video published on the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine’s YouTube channel showed an unidentified person setting fire to the warplane while giving a “sign of the horns” hand gesture.

The video was said to have been shot at the Shagol military airfield in the city of Chelyabinsk, some 1,800 kilometers east of Moscow.

The GUR said on the Telegram messaging app that the aircraft was a Russian Su-34 tactical bomber.