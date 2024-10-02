Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Court Imprisons 13 Young Men for Anti-War Sabotage Acts

Arthur Novosiltsev / Moskva News Agency

A Russian court sentenced 13 young men to up to 23 years in prison each on Wednesday for acts of railway sabotage in Moscow and Siberia aimed at thwarting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The court’s press service said the men were part of an “organized criminal group” that aimed to “influence the Russian authorities to cease its special military operation in Ukraine” — officials’ term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The court said investigators were unable to identify the group’s ringleader.

The anti-war activist group Zone of Solidarity had said the men were between 17 and 20 years old at the time of their arrest. They were initially charged with property damage, but the charges were later upgraded to aggravated sabotage. 

The 13 men were accused of committing 13 acts of sabotage at strategic railway and energy sites in the Russian capital and the Krasnoyarsk region between December 2022 and January 2023.

Additionally, the military court in the Far East Zabaikalsky region claimed the men had “made preparations” for arson attacks on multipurpose fighter jets stationed in the Primorye region.

The Second Eastern Military Garrison Court in Chita found 12 members of the group and one accomplice guilty. The accomplice received a four-year prison sentence, while the 12 members were sentenced to terms ranging from 19 to 23 years.

The Kremlin has ruthlessly cracked down on dissent since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Read more about: Sabotage , Ukraine war

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysiss and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Russia Charges Teens Over Pro-Ukraine Railway Sabotage

The incident is the latest in a spate of suspicious fires and derailments on Russia's rail network that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv and its supporters.
1 Min read

Ukraine Says Destroyed Russian Warplane in Ural Mountains

Video shared by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine showed an unidentified person setting fire to the Su-34 fighter bomber at night.
1 Min read

'Explosive Device' Derails Second Russian Freight Train Near Ukraine

The derailment is the second to occur in the Bryansk region this week, as Russia braces itself for a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
1 Min read

Russia Accuses Ukraine, West of Recruiting Youth for 'Sabotage'

Moscow has cracked down on criticism of the war, with a growing number of treason cases and long prison sentences for social media dissent. 
2 Min read