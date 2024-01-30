Russia Charges Teens Over Pro-Ukraine Railway Sabotage

Two teenagers who set fire to a railside equipment box in Moscow have been charged with carrying out sabotage for Ukraine, Russian investigators said Tuesday.

The incident is the latest in a spate of suspicious fires and derailments on Russia's rail network that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv and its supporters.

"Two suspects were identified and detained at their homes in the town of Dolgoprudny near Moscow. They turned out to be 17-year-old teenagers," police told the TASS news agency.