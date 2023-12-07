Russia Says Arrested Belarusian for Siberia Railway Sabotage

Russia on Thursday arrested a Belarusian man for allegedly placing explosives on two trains on a key part of a Siberian railway near the Chinese border, on Ukraine's orders.

The arrest came around a week after authorities reported traffic complications in a tunnel on the Baikal-Amur mainline, some 5,500 kilometers east of Moscow.

Ukrainian sources told AFP last week that Kyiv's SBU was behind the sabotage.

"On the territory of the Omsk region, a citizen of Belarus born in 1971 was arrested, for being behind explosions on November 29 and 30 on two trains carrying oil products traveling... along the routes of the Baikal-Amur railway line in the Buryatia region," Russia's FSB security service said.