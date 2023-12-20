Russia Refuses to Limit ‘Indefinite’ Service of Mobilized Soldiers – Opposition Member

The Russian military will not impose a one-year service limit for mobilized soldiers despite requests from the soldiers’ families, St. Petersburg opposition politician Boris Vishnevsky said Wednesday.

Vishnevsky, a veteran Kremlin critic and member of the St. Petersburg legislative assembly, said his request on behalf of the soldiers’ relatives for Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to back the proposed limit was met with resistance.

Quoting a letter — dated Dec. 5 and signed by S. Drozdov, the acting head of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff mobilization unit — Vishnevsky said service limits are established by President Vladimir Putin’s corresponding decree.

“Establishing a different period of military service for Russian citizens called up as part of partial mobilization is deemed inexpedient,” the letter reads.