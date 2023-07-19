Russia Says Will View Ships En Route to Ukraine as Possible Military Carriers

Russia said Wednesday that it will now consider all vessels nearing Ukraine’s ports to be potential carriers of military cargo from Thursday.

The announcement comes days after Moscow pulled out of a deal allowing wartime exports of Ukrainian grain that had eased a global food crisis sparked by Russia's invasion.

"From 00:00 a.m. Moscow time on July 20, 2023, all vessels on the Black Sea sailing to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

“The flag states of such vessels will be considered involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime,” it added.