Russia Says Pushing Offensive Into Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russia said Sunday it was pushing into Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region for the first time in its three-year offensive, a significant territorial escalation.

Moscow claims to have annexed five regions of Ukraine, but has not made a formal claim over Dnipropetrovsk.

The Defense Ministry said forces from a tank unit had “reached the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic and are continuing to develop an offensive in the Dnipropetrovsk region.”

The advance of Russian forces into yet another region of Ukraine is both a symbolic and strategic blow to Kyiv's forces after months of setbacks on the battlefield.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine to Russia's statement.