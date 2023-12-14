Ex-Rebel Leader Girkin Faces Extremism Charges in Moscow

A former top commander of Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine, Igor Girkin, went on trial in Moscow on Thursday on charges of extremism for criticizing the Kremlin's military strategy towards Kyiv.

The 52-year-old hardline nationalist — better known by his alias Igor Strelkov — was instrumental in sparking hostilities in 2014 between Kremlin proxies in neighboring Ukraine and that country's national army.

But he fell foul of Moscow and was detained after the Wagner mercenary group — a key force fighting in Ukraine for the Kremlin — tried to topple Russia's military leadership in June.

Girkin was detained in July following a series of social media posts critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin that went out to hundreds of thousands of followers.

The case against Girkin, who became an outspoken blogger, has illustrated how any criticism of the military is off-limits, even from ardent Russian nationalists who support the conflict.

The hearing, held behind closed doors, began in Moscow on Thursday according to social media accounts curated by his supporters.

Girkin, who has declared his intention of challenging Putin in the presidential election next March, faces up to five years in prison.

Supporters have said the case against him is politically motivated.

Girkin has had many lives.

He was one of the pivotal figures in the pro-Kremlin insurgency that erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014.