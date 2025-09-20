Russia Files ICJ Appeal Over MH17 Plane Crash Ruling

Russia has filed an appeal with the International Court of Justice over a decision deeming Moscow responsible for the downing of a Malaysian jetliner over Ukraine in 2014, killing 298 people, the court said Friday.

Australia and the Netherlands, the countries with the most fatalities in the disaster, had launched the case, calling for Russia to assume responsibility for the downing and pay damages.

On July 17, 2014, the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit by a Russian-made BUK missile over eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, where pro-Russian separatist rebels were battling Ukrainian forces.