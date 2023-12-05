2 in 5 Wartime Exiles Return to Russia – Izvestia

Two in five Russians who fled the country in the months following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have since returned home, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported Tuesday, citing data from an immigration support company and job recruitment website.

According to official statistics, 668,400 Russians left the country last year as war broke out in neighboring Ukraine, and then later as President Vladimir Putin announced a "partial" mobilization of reservists to boost Moscow's troop numbers on the battlefield.

Izvestia reports that the online recruitment giant HeadHunter placed the number of returnees since then at 26%, which is based on its analysis of job seekers’ applications.

Finion, a company that provides foreign residence permit registration services, said its survey of 2,700 clients revealed the number of returnees at 40%.

Based on those figures, Izvestia estimated the number of returnees at between 174,000 (26%) and 334,000 (40%).