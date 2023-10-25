15% of Russians Who Fled War, Mobilization Have Returned – Survey

Over 15% of Russians who left the country following the invasion of Ukraine and the Kremlin’s “partial” military mobilization have since returned, either temporarily or permanently, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing new research.

Researchers Emil Kamalov and Ivetta Sergeeva from the European University Institute in Florence, Italy conducted a long-term survey of 5,000 Russian emigres in 60 countries called OutRush.

According to the researchers, survey participants tended to be young, politically active and highly educated compared to Russia’s overall population.

“It’s definitely not an economic migration in the classical sense,” Sergeeva told the Financial Times. “These are people who have been very competent specialists in Russia and are now losing the money, the status … For many people, the quality of life is declining [abroad].”

“Work is very bad, visas are bad too, so some people come back and some don’t,” anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova told the Financial Times.

The newspaper added that the authorities have managed to maintain “a vestige of normality” and economic stability, at least in Moscow, amid the war.