Political Analysts Join Russia Exodus As Top Think Tank Closes

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has warned of Russia’s increasing “international isolation” in a statement on the closure of their Moscow center by the Russian Ministry of Justice on April 8.

Writing on social media Monday, Carnegie said they “regretted” the Russian government’s decision, but pledged that their staff would continue their research.

The Russian government shuttered the think tank after claiming they had “discovered violations of the Russian legislation”, but didn’t provide further details.

The head of Moscow Carnegie Centre, Dmitry Trenin, declined to comment on the closure Tuesday, calling it a “sensitive topic.” Andrei Kolesnikov, a top Carnegie analyst, told The Moscow Times he was staying in Russia, and didn’t plan to leave anytime soon.

Meanwhile, non-resident Carnegie scholar and economist Andrei Movchan said nobody from the Moscow center had contacted him about the think tank’s demise.