Russian Pro-Army Symbols Placed Outside U.S. Embassy in Moscow

Giant letters in support of Moscow's armed forces fighting in Ukraine have been installed in front of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, AFP saw Thursday.

A huge Latin letter 'Z' and 'V' — symbols used by the Russian military which have been adopted by high-profile supporters of Russia's offensive — were put up outside the entrance of the embassy on one of Moscow's main ring roads.

Russia has severed ties with the West amid its military campaign in Ukraine, which has dragged on for more than 21 months.