Putin Relieves Russian Ambassador to U.S. With No Replacement Named

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Thursday relieving Anatoly Antonov from his post as Moscow’s ambassador to the United States amid historic lows in U.S.-Russia relations.
Antonov, 69, had headed the Russian diplomatic mission in Washington since 2017 and returned to Russia over the weekend. A staunch supporter of Putin and the invasion of Ukraine, Antonov said in July 2024 that his term was nearing an end.
The Kremlin said his replacement would be named “in a timely manner” when asked whether his return indicated a downgrade in Russian-U.S. ties.
Antonov is a former deputy foreign and defense minister who was born in the Siberian city of Omsk in 1955 and joined the Soviet Foreign Ministry in 1978. He previously worked with American officials as the Foreign Ministry's head of security and disarmament, holding high-level talks on reducing the countries' nuclear stockpiles.
The diplomat, who is under EU and U.K. sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, served at a time when relations between the United States and Russia deteriorated sharply due to Moscow's 2022 invasion.
Even before the invasion, the U.S. diplomatic presence in Russia had been sharply reduced after a decree by Putin limiting the hiring of local staff, with Russians seeking U.S. visas often obliged to go to embassies in third countries.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.