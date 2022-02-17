Russia Expels Deputy Chief of U.S. Mission in Moscow – Reports

Russia has expelled the United States' deputy chief of mission to Moscow at the height of bilateral tensions over the Ukraine crisis, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Thursday.

The U.S. Embassy promised a response to Bart Gorman’s expulsion.

“Gorman was the second most senior official at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow after the ambassador and a key member of the embassy’s senior management team,” Embassy spokesman Jason Rebholz was quoted as saying.