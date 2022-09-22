Russia Approves New U.S. Ambassador with Relations at Historic Low

Moscow has agreed to receive a new U.S. ambassador at the most challenging period in U.S.-Russian relations in recent history, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday.

U.S. President Joe Biden this week nominated Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat with extensive experience in Moscow and the post-Soviet region, as his next ambassador to Russia.

Tracy, who speaks Russian and currently serves as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, will replace outgoing Ambassador John Sullivan, who left Moscow at the end of his tenure earlier in September.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that Moscow has granted formal agreement to Tracy’s appointment, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Tracy will be the first woman to lead the U.S. mission in Russia if the U.S. Senate confirms her nomination.

Once she assumes her role she will be tasked with navigating tense U.S.-Russian ties, with President Vladimir Putin threatening nuclear attacks on the West as his troops face heavy losses nearly seven months after invading Ukraine.