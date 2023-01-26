New U.S. Ambassador Lands in Moscow as Relations Near Breaking Point

The new U.S. Ambassador to Russia has arrived in Moscow, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced Thursday, for what is expected to be a challenging tenure as Russia’s war in Ukraine has brought bilateral ties to historic lows.

Lynne Tracy, a career diplomat who was a second-ranking official at the embassy from 2014-17, returned to Moscow the day after meeting her Russian counterpart Anatoly Antonov in Washington.

“Welcome back to Russia, Ambassador Tracy,” the U.S. Embassy said in social media posts accompanied by a photo of the envoy, the first woman to lead the U.S. mission in Russia.