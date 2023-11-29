Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow to Send Hundreds of Fish to Flood-Stricken Crimea Aquarium

Freshwater fish at the Sevastopol Aquarium. Sevastopol Aquarium

Moscow’s largest aquarium will send hundreds of fish to an aquarium in annexed Crimea that was badly damaged by flooding earlier this week, the Daily Storm news outlet reported Tuesday.

Moskvarium, which is located at the VDNKh exposition center in the Russian capital, will send between 200 and 300 fish to the Sevastopol Aquarium, according to Yuri Kratsov, who heads the facility in Moscow-annexed Crimea. 

The fish are expected to arrive at the Sevastopol Aquarium in “several days or weeks,” Kratsov said. 

“People are kind-hearted, they understand the challenges, especially now in winter, with snowdrifts and icy conditions,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Storm.

On Sunday night, a severe storm on the Black Sea hit parts of Ukraine and southern Russia, as well as annexed Crimea, killing at least four people and knocking out power to nearly 2 million.

The Sevastopol Aquarium was inundated by flooding during the storm, which destroyed the facility’s ventilation system and killed an estimated 800 tropical fish. 

Kravtsov said aquarium staff were working round the clock to clear away debris and repair the facility.

"I think that in the near future, we will fix everything and start replenishing the collection to bring it back to the level we had before the storm," he told Daily Storm. 

Read more about: Animals , Crimea

Read more

aquatic security

Russia Training Dolphins to Defend Black Sea Fleet Against Divers, U.K. Says

Bottlenose dolphins kept in the harbor of Sevastopol “are highly likely intended to counter enemy divers,” the British defense ministry said.
2 Min read
under the sea

‘The Sea Turned Into Jelly’: Jellyfish Invade Crimea's Black Sea Coast

I don't think you're ready for this jelly.
Desperate times

Crimean Zoo Owner Asks Public to Adopt 30 Bears – Or He'll Kill Them

Oleg Zubkov pointed to government pressure and mounting fines as the reasons he can no longer provide a home for the bears.
Crimea

Russian Government to Allocate $1.5 Bln to Highway in Crimea

The Russian government has decided to allocate 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to building a highway connecting the capital of Crimea, Simferopol, to...