Moscow to Send Hundreds of Fish to Flood-Stricken Crimea Aquarium

Moscow’s largest aquarium will send hundreds of fish to an aquarium in annexed Crimea that was badly damaged by flooding earlier this week, the Daily Storm news outlet reported Tuesday.

Moskvarium, which is located at the VDNKh exposition center in the Russian capital, will send between 200 and 300 fish to the Sevastopol Aquarium, according to Yuri Kratsov, who heads the facility in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

The fish are expected to arrive at the Sevastopol Aquarium in “several days or weeks,” Kratsov said.

“People are kind-hearted, they understand the challenges, especially now in winter, with snowdrifts and icy conditions,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Storm.