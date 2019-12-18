Support The Moscow Times!
‘The Sea Turned Into Jelly’: Jellyfish Invade Crimea's Black Sea Coast

Social media users said that the bay has turned into a “kissel coast,” comparing the waters to a traditional Russian fruit-based dessert with a jelly-like consistency. filippsolia / Instagram

The shores of Balaklava Bay in Russian-annexed Crimea became unexpectedly swarmed with aurelia jellyfish this month, photos posted online show.

News of the jelly invasion quickly spread across the internet, with photos gaining thousands of likes on Instagram.

Social media users said that the bay has turned into a “kissel coast,” comparing the waters to a traditional Russian fruit-based drink with a jelly-like consistency.

Here's a look at the rare aquatic display:

“I don’t like jellyfish, but today’s ‘kissel coasts’ were wonderful!” one user remarked at the sight.

Some were surprised that ducks were not afraid to swim in the waters and appeared to feel quite comfortable near the jellyfish.

Others described the sight as disgusting and said they would never swim there.

Jellyfish are a normal sight in Balaklava Bay, but they're rarely seen in such large numbers.

“It just seems that there are a lot of jellyfish — this year there were quite a few of them,” Boris Aninsky, a leading research worker at the A.O. Kovalevsky Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas, told the Yuga.ru news website.

Aninsky said that the jellyfish were brought to Balaklava's shores by a southeast wind. If the wind had blown in the opposite direction, the jellyfish would be in Sevastopol, he added.

These jellyfish aren't lethal to humans, though they can leave a burn similar to nettle leaves.

The only thing residents can do now is to enjoy the unusual display of nature.

