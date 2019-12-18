‘The Sea Turned Into Jelly’: Jellyfish Invade Crimea's Black Sea Coast

The shores of Balaklava Bay in Russian-annexed Crimea became unexpectedly swarmed with aurelia jellyfish this month, photos posted online show.

News of the jelly invasion quickly spread across the internet, with photos gaining thousands of likes on Instagram.

Social media users said that the bay has turned into a “kissel coast,” comparing the waters to a traditional Russian fruit-based drink with a jelly-like consistency.

Here's a look at the rare aquatic display:

“I don’t like jellyfish, but today’s ‘kissel coasts’ were wonderful!” one user remarked at the sight.