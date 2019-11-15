Crimean Zoo Owner Asks Public to Take 30 Bears – Otherwise He'll Kill Them

Oleg Zubkov owns the Taigan lion park 46 kilometers west of Simferopol, where bears taken from circuses and private zoos live alongside more than 2,500 lions, tigers and other species of large animals. After veterinary authorities found violations in the park and asked the court to recommend the zoo close for three months, he says he can no longer afford to care for the bears.

A well-known zoo and safari park owner in Russian-annexed Crimea has announced he is giving away more than 30 bears from one of his parks — otherwise he'll be forced to euthanize them.

If no zoos or shelters are able to take the bears in, he will have no choice but to euthanize or shoot them, he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I’m disgusted with this decision and I’m very sorry because I’ve been collecting and saving these species for a long time,” the businessman told The Moscow Times on Friday.

According to Zubkov, who has been running his parks since 1995, Crimean authorities have been pressuring him ever since Russia annexed the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. He says he has attended more than 300 court hearings related to fines and charges against him.

Because his parks receive no state subsidies, Zubkov says the Taigan park will be forced to close if it is unable to bring in money from admission tickets. Previously, he has had to feed dozens of Vietnamese pigs to the lions and tigers at his park to cut costs.

If things don't improve, his lions and tigers will be next in line.

“Bears are just the first stage,” he said. “Eventually, there will be a sale of the rest of my [lion and tiger] collection.”