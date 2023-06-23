Russia Training Dolphins to Defend Black Sea Fleet Against Divers, U.K. Says

The Russian Navy has bolstered security at its Black Sea Fleet base in annexed Crimea with the use of trained dolphins, Britain’s defense ministry said Friday.

Citing satellite imagery, the British military said the number of floating mammal pens in the harbor of Crimea’s port city of Sevastopol has nearly doubled from April to June.

The pens are thought to house bottlenose dolphins that “are highly likely intended to counter enemy divers,” the British defense ministry said.

The Soviet Union used the Sevastopol base in the late 1960s to train marine mammals for military purposes such as planting explosives on ships or searching for mines. Whether they actually engaged in military activity is disputed, but the dolphins were later used to locate lost military and scientific equipment.