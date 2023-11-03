Russian Activist Found in Moscow Jail After Disappearing in Kyrgyzstan

Russian left-wing activist and anarchist Lev Skoryakin has been found inside a Moscow detention center weeks after going missing in the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan, the Memorial human rights group said Friday.

Skoryakin was allegedly tortured at Moscow’s Butyrka detention center after being abducted from a Kyrgyz jail on Oct. 17 and flown to Moscow the next day, Memorial said without specifying who was behind the activist's forcible transfer.

He faces charges of armed “hooliganism” in Russia for staging a protest with fellow activist Ruslan Abasov against the Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2021 with the use of a flare gun.

Both had managed to flee Russia after serving more than six months in detention.