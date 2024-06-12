Russian Exiled Media Raise Funds for Political Prisoners

Russian exiled media and activists held a telethon on Wednesday in support of the growing number of political prisoners inside Russia, raising tens of thousands of euros for those currently held behind bars.

Moscow has waged a sweeping crackdown against domestic dissent since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Leading rights group Memorial says Russia now has 739 political prisoners.

Fears for their safety have grown since opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in prison in February.

Major Russian independent media outlets like Meduza, TV Rain and Mediazona, as well as a number of rights groups, ran Wednesday's telethon, which was live-streamed on YouTube. Called "You Are Not Alone," the donation drive aims to raise funds for political prisoners and their families.