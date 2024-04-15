Veteran Rights Activist Orlov Transferred Before Prison Sentence Begins

The Russian human rights group Memorial said Monday that its co-founder Oleg Orlov was transferred to a detention center in southwestern Russia before his prison sentence was set to enter into force.

A Moscow court in February found Orlov, 71, guilty of “discrediting” the Russian army after he openly criticized the invasion of Ukraine, sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in a medium-security prison. The activist has appealed the verdict against him.

Under Russian law, a prison sentence does not enter into force until a higher court issues a ruling on an appeal.

Memorial said in a statement that authorities on Thursday night moved Orlov from Moscow to a detention center in the southwestern city of Samara without notifying his lawyer or wife.

“We have appealed the verdict... therefore, it will have entered into legal force only after an appellate court, which could theoretically commute the sentence or acquit,” the activist’s lawyer Katerina Tertukhina said.