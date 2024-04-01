Concerns Grow for Jailed Veteran Rights Campaigner Orlov

The Nobel-Prize-winning Memorial human rights group on Monday expressed concern over the condition of its jailed co-founder Oleg Orlov, who was recently imprisoned for criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian court in February sentenced Orlov, 70, to two-and-a-half years in prison for "discrediting" the Russian army after he spoke out against the full-scale invasion and the Kremlin.

"His health is threatened with irreversible consequences," Memorial said in a statement Monday, saying Orlov was losing his hearing and had become unwell due to "inhumane treatment" by prison authorities.

"For more than two weeks, his lawyer has not been able to talk with him confidentially," the group added.