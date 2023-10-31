Explosion Rocks Ammunition Plant in Central Russia

An explosion on Tuesday occurred at one of Russia’s largest ammunition manufacturing plants, emergency officials said.

Authorities in central Russia’s Perm region, located some 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow, said a “bang” was heard at the Solikamsk Plant Ural early afternoon on Tuesday.

“Windows and doors were broken [but] there are no victims, there is no threat to the populace,” officials said in a statement.

“The incident did not affect the plant’s production process,” they added.