Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Explosion Rocks Ammunition Plant in Central Russia

vk.com/cp_perm

An explosion on Tuesday occurred at one of Russia’s largest ammunition manufacturing plants, emergency officials said.

Authorities in central Russia’s Perm region, located some 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow, said a “bang” was heard at the Solikamsk Plant Ural early afternoon on Tuesday. 

“Windows and doors were broken [but] there are no victims, there is no threat to the populace,” officials said in a statement.

“The incident did not affect the plant’s production process,” they added. 

Images shared on social media appeared to show a plume of smoke rising from the plant following the blast, but The Moscow Times could not independently verify the photos. 

An unnamed local emergency official told the news website Podyom that the explosion did not cause a fire or impact work at the plant.

“All in all, the situation is calm,” the official said.

Solikamsk Plant Ural, part of the defense conglomerate Rostec, is one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of gunpowder and explosives.

Ukraine imposed sanctions on the Solikamsk Plant Ural and its parent company Spetskhimiya in 2021.

Read more about: Accidents , Perm

Read more

All Presumed Dead

19 Bodies Found From Plane Crash in Far Eastern Russia

A passenger plane with 28 people on board crashed Tuesday in Russia's remote Kamchatka peninsula.
coastal crash

Passenger Plane Wreckage Found in Eastern Russia, 28 Feared Dead

Search and rescue efforts were paused after night fell and news agencies quoted local sources as saying it appeared that all passengers and crew had died...
fatal incident

4 Dead After Plane Carrying Parachutists Crashes in Siberia

Local prosecutors said that the failure of one of the plane's engines caused the crash.
PLANE CRASH

Russian Mid-Air Collision Kills Three

Two light aircraft crashed into each other near St. Petersburg, with one landing safely.