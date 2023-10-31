Explosion Rocks Ammunition Plant in Central Russia

An explosion on Tuesday occurred at one of Russia’s largest ammunition manufacturing plants, emergency officials said.
Authorities in central Russia’s Perm region, located some 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow, said a “bang” was heard at the Solikamsk Plant Ural early afternoon on Tuesday.
“Windows and doors were broken [but] there are no victims, there is no threat to the populace,” officials said in a statement.
“The incident did not affect the plant’s production process,” they added.
Images shared on social media appeared to show a plume of smoke rising from the plant following the blast, but The Moscow Times could not independently verify the photos.
An unnamed local emergency official told the news website Podyom that the explosion did not cause a fire or impact work at the plant.
“All in all, the situation is calm,” the official said.
Solikamsk Plant Ural, part of the defense conglomerate Rostec, is one of Russia’s largest manufacturers of gunpowder and explosives.
Ukraine imposed sanctions on the Solikamsk Plant Ural and its parent company Spetskhimiya in 2021.