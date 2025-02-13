2 Workers Killed in Accident at Russian Potash Mine

Two workers were killed in an accident at a potash mine in the Ural Mountains region of Perm, authorities said Thursday.
Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said the miners suffered fatal injuries during a routine inspection of a shaft in the town of Solikamsk. He did not provide further details.
Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer and the mine’s operator, confirmed the incident to the Interfax news agency, saying the workers were crushed to death after a deposit of salt rock broke off from support structures.
The company said it had launched an internal investigation and that production at the site was unaffected.
Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched a criminal investigation into potential industrial safety violations.
A gas explosion at the same Uralkali mine shaft in June 2024 injured two workers.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.