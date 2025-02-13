Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

2 Workers Killed in Accident at Russian Potash Mine

uralkali.com

Two workers were killed in an accident at a potash mine in the Ural Mountains region of Perm, authorities said Thursday.

Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said the miners suffered fatal injuries during a routine inspection of a shaft in the town of Solikamsk. He did not provide further details.

Uralkali, the world’s largest potash producer and the mine’s operator, confirmed the incident to the Interfax news agency, saying the workers were crushed to death after a deposit of salt rock broke off from support structures. 

The company said it had launched an internal investigation and that production at the site was unaffected.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it launched a criminal investigation into potential industrial safety violations.

A gas explosion at the same Uralkali mine shaft in June 2024 injured two workers.

Read more about: Accidents , Mining , Perm

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

10 Injured By Flood of Boiling Water in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod

“I can’t see a damn thing. It’s a banya out here,” said one passerby as boiling-hot water and steam engulfed entire city blocks.
1 Min read

Explosion Rocks Ammunition Plant in Central Russia

Authorities in the Perm region said no one was injured in the blast, which was said to not have impacted production at the ammunition plant.
1 Min read

Russian Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Siberian Field

A Ural Airlines Airbus carrying 167 people from Sochi to Omsk made an emergency landing in the Novosibirsk region.
1 Min read

Russian Investigators Are Reopening the Dyatlov Pass Case. But What Is It?

Nine hikers died in the mysterious Dyatlov Pass incident in 1959.