Russian Space Boss Warns ISS Equipment Beyond Warranty

Moscow's Roscosmos space chief warned Friday that most Russian equipment on the International Space Station (ISS) was beyond its warranty, weeks after the station's Russian segment sprang another coolant leak.

The leak, Russia's third in less than a year, raised new questions about the reliability of the country's space program, even as officials said crew members were not in danger.

"The International Space Station is approaching the finish line of its existence," Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov said on state television.

"We extended the operation of the Russian segment by government decision until 2028, but, unfortunately, it has already exceeded all permissible periods of existence," he said.

"Eighty percent of the Russian equipment is beyond the warranty period," he warned.