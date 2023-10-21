Turkey to take part in new Ukraine peace talks – Zelensky

Turkey will take part in peace talks next week to discuss ways to end the Ukraine conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday, after speaking with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Mediterranean island of Malta announced Friday it would host a round of Ukraine peace talks on October 28-29, after similar meetings in Jeddah and Copenhagen earlier this year.

"We discussed the next round of the Peace Formula talks in Malta," Zelensky said after a call with Erdogan.

"Turkey will participate, adding its authoritative voice and stance," Zelensky said.

Russia is not expected to take part in the talks, which Zelensky hopes will rally support for his own peace plan.