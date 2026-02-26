Russia Linked to 151 Hybrid Warfare Operations in Europe Since 2022, Dutch Think Tank Says

Russia has planned or carried out at least 151 hostile operations in Europe since invading Ukraine in February 2022, according to a report by the Netherlands-based International Center for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) this week.

The figure includes only cases in which completed investigations or available evidence allow responsibility to be “confidently” attributed to Moscow, the report said. As a result, incidents are often identified and added to the tally with significant delay.

“As such, it is reasonable to assume that the actual number of incidents, particularly in the most recent period investigated, is likely higher,” the authors wrote.

German security agencies alone recorded 320 suspected sabotage attempts in 2025, including repeated sightings of unidentified drones near airports and military facilities, though conclusively identifying those responsible remains difficult, the report said.

Similar drone incursions have been reported across Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and the Baltic states.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War has separately tracked suspicious drone activity, airspace violations, GPS signal jamming, cyberattacks, sabotage targeting undersea infrastructure and espionage operations believed to involve Russia.

Over the past year, more than 120 such incidents were recorded across Europe, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal.