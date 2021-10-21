Navalny Calls Sakharov Prize an 'Honor,' Thanks European Parliament

Jailed Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny said Thursday that his Sakharov prize — the EU's top human rights award — is an "honor." "This is not only an honor, but also a great responsibility," Navalny, whose social media accounts are run by his team, said on Twitter.

"I am just one of those many who fight corruption because I consider it not only as the cause of poverty and degradation of states, but also as the main threat to human rights," the 45-year-old opposition politician said. "I am very grateful to the European Parliament for appreciating our work so highly. We will continue to do our best." The European Parliament on Wednesday gave its Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in a move backed by parliament's main political groups after Navalny was nominated but passed over for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Navalny "has shown great courage in his attempts to restore the freedom of choice to the Russian people," said European Parliament vice president Heidi Hautala, announcing the prize. Earlier Thursday the Kremlin said it had no respect for the European Parliament's decision.