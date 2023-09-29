Russian Paralympians to Compete at Paris 2024 Under Neutral Flag

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the Paris Paralympics in 2024 under a neutral flag after officials voted against an outright ban.

A majority of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Friday allowed Russian athletes to compete "in an individual and neutral capacity" without national flags, colors or emblems.

Russia has been suspended from Paralympic competition since the country's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The decision to allow Russians to take part in the Paralympics next year was made hours after the IPC, in its General Assembly in Manama, Bahrain, voted against a full ban on Russian participation.

The IPC on Friday also voted against fully banning athletes from Moscow's ally Belarus from the 2024 Paralympics. A decision on whether they will also be required to compete under a neutral banner is expected to follow.

Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC, said the organization was "very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix."

The IPC did though decide to partially suspend the Russian National Paralympic Committee for two years due to "breaches of its constitutional membership obligations."