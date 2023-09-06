Russian Defense Ministry Removes Sacked General’s Bio From Website

Russia’s Defense Ministry has removed the biography of General Sergei Surovikin from its website amid reports of his dismissal after Yevegny Prigozhin's failed mutiny in late June.

Surovikin was long seen as the main intermediary between the Wagner mercenary group and the Russian Defense Ministry, where he had served as head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces since 2017.

The sacked general had seemingly “gone his own way” after an internal probe into his suspected involvement in Wagner's failed mutiny was recently wrapped up, an anonymous source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry told The Moscow Times this week.

Journalists noticed the disappearance of Surovikin’s profile from the Defense Ministry website Wednesday, two weeks after state media reported that President Vladimir Putin had dismissed the general as head of Russia’s Aerospace Forces.