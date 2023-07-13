Dozens of Senior Russian Officers Detained, Fired After Wagner Mutiny – WSJ

Russian security services have detained at least 13 senior military officers and suspended or fired 15 others in the wake of the Wagner mercenary group’s mutiny last month, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

“The detentions are about cleaning the ranks of those who are believed can’t be trusted anymore,” WSJ quoted one source as saying.

A number of the detained officers had ties with Wagner, the publication wrote.

WSJ confirmed reporting by The Moscow Times’ Russian service that the highest-ranking general among them, Sergei Surovikin, had been detained. The Financial Times, Bloomberg, and Russia’s independent investigative outlet iStories followed with similar reports, which said Surovikin had either been detained or only questioned and then later released.

Surovikin’s whereabouts are still unknown nearly three weeks after Wagner’s June 23-24 uprising.