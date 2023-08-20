Russia Showcases New Weaponry, Captured Western Arms at Flagship Military Forum

KUBINKA, Moscow region — Two children could be seen playing inside a military personnel carrier emblazoned with the letter Z — a symbol of the invasion of Ukraine — and the words “NATO won’t pass.”

The vehicle was one of thousands of pieces of hardware on display at the Army-2023 international military-technical forum, Russia’s largest military fair that takes place each year at a defense-themed park outside Moscow.

“I came to show the latest achievements of our warcraft to my son,” said Ivan, 45, one of the children’s parents, as he took their photo. “The exhibition is great.”

The Defense Ministry-organized event, which kicked off on Aug. 14 and ends Sunday, has been the main platform for Russian defense firms to showcase their latest equipment and technologies since 2015.

Since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, it has also become a part of the country’s efforts to bolster patriotism and support for the invasion, which the Kremlin increasingly paints as an existential battle against NATO and the West the longer it drags on.

The inclusion of stands and activities geared toward children appeared to be part of a wider initiative to teach youngsters basic combat skills and the Kremlin’s narrative of the history of the war.

Ivan said he thinks becoming acquainted with weapons should be an important part of his son’s education.

“He needs to be prepared for what may await us in the future, to defend his Motherland,” he told The Moscow Times. “I think this situation will go on for a long time.”

At a nearby stand, children were seen learning how to assemble and disassemble mock firearms. The stand was set up by the Military-Technical Association, an organization that preserves historical military equipment and provides “military-patriotic” education to children.

“We want to educate our youngsters with the right traditions,” said the organization’s head Alexei Migalin, adding that he doesn’t see any risk in popularizing firearms in Russian society.

“As you know from the mass media, shootings and other accidents involving firearms happen all the time in the U.S.,” he says. “In Russia, there is nothing like that, we have a different mentality: we don’t use weapons to attack, but only to defend ourselves.”

There have in fact been a number of deadly shooting incidents in Russia in recent years.

This is the second year in which the forum has taken place against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces, which have not achieved a major battlefield victory in months, are currently trying to push back against a grinding Ukrainian counteroffensive.