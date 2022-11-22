Military Court Sentences Russian Soldier for Desertion in Ukraine

A member of the Russian Armed Forces was handed a one-year suspended sentence back in August for deserting his unit in Ukraine, a court in Pskov announced on Monday.

Professional soldier Mikhail Guryanov was found guilty by the court of abandoneding his unit on Apr. 6. He was subsequently apprehended and detained by the Russian military in Pskov on May 25.

Guryanov was reportedly deployed on Jan. 29, nearly a month before Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

Independent Russian media outlets identified Guryanov as belonging to the Pskov-based paratrooper unit that occupied the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Russian troops were subsequently accused of carrying out some of the worst atrocities in the war so far.