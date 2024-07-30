Russia Begins Major Naval Exercises With Most of Its Fleet

Russia’s Navy began planned drills involving all but one of its fleets and an overwhelming majority of its warships, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

“Units and formations of the Russian Navy have started scheduled exercises in the operational zones of the Northern, Pacific and Baltic Fleets, as well as in the area of responsibility of the Caspian Flotilla,” the Defense Ministry said.

The multi-day drills notably omit the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, which has faced significant losses due to Ukrainian attacks in and around the annexed Crimean peninsula since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

Kyiv says its attacks have put one-third of Russia’s Black Sea warships out of action since the invasion began in February 2022, as it seeks to protect its shipping routes and prevent attacks from the sea. The Black Sea Fleet commander was quietly replaced earlier this year.