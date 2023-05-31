Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Destroyed Ukraine’s ‘Last Warship’

Updated:
Ukrainian landing ship Yuri Olefirenko. Mil.gov.ua

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it had “destroyed” what it claimed was Ukraine’s last warship.

The landing ship Yuri Olefirenko was struck by “high-precision” Russian Aerospace Forces weaponry in the Black Sea port of Odesa on Monday, the Defense Ministry said in a daily briefing. 

It was not immediately possible to verify Moscow’s assertion and Kyiv has not yet commented on the claim.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Naval Forces declined to comment to the AFP news agency. 

The Yuri Olefirenko is a medium-sized landing ship for troops and vehicles.

First named Kirovohrad, the ship was renamed in 2016 in honor of a Ukrainian marine killed near the southeastern port of Mariupol in 2015. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decorated its crew in June 2022. 

Ukraine’s military said Monday that heavy air strikes had ignited a fire and damaged infrastructure at the port of Odesa, which is a key grain export hub in addition to its naval base.

The Ukrainian military’s southern command said it was determining the extent of the damage at the time.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Navy , Defense Ministry

Read more

battle lines

Ukraine Claims Bakhmut Gains After Uptick in Fighting

Russia's Defense Ministry said "individual declarations about a "breakthrough' on the front line do not correspond to reality."
3 Min read
Recovered debris

Russia Says Crimea Attack Drones Used Grain Corridor ‘Safe Zone’

Russia said Sunday it recovered debris from drones that attacked its fleet in Sevastopol, exploiting the "safe zone" of a grain corridor, and could have...
curious questioning

Missing Moskva Conscript’s Father Says Questioned By Russian Security Services

Dmitry Shkrebets was one of the first and most vocal parents of the Moskva crew to search for answers about their sons’ fate.
actionable intelligence

Pentagon Denies Helping Ukraine Sink Moskva

"We did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.