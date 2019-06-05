U.S. Claims Russian Jet Fighter Conducted Unsafe Intercept of Navy Aircraft

By Reuters
P-8A Poseidon U.S. Navy

A U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted three times by a Russian jet fighter over three hours on Tuesday, including a high-speed pass that was deemed unsafe and put the plane at risk, the U.S. Sixth Fleet said.

"While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible," the Sixth Fleet said in a statement.

"We expect them to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and prevent incidents," it said.

The Sixth Fleet said the first and third intercepts of the P-8A Poseidon were deemed to be safe but the second intercept involved a high-speed pass directly in front of the U.S. aircraft that produced wake turbulence and "put our pilots and crew at risk."

